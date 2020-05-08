Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 41,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,488. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

