Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

MHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 101,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,325. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.