PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Tops $448,523.25

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $448,523.25 and approximately $1.34 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,963.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.02562668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00615893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

