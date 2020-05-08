Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.