PlayChip (PLA) Price Up 35.3% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $60.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.03404416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031596 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001676 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

