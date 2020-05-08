PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get PLDT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PLDT by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PLDT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PLDT by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,075. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $877.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.7705 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.