Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Raised to $19.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.46% from the stock’s current price.

PBKOF stock remained flat at $$10.36 during midday trading on Thursday.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

