Polymath Price Reaches $0.0245 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Polymath has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $3.30 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00481342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005267 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,410,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Ethfinex, Koinex, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

