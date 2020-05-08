Potlatchdeltic Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Potlatchdeltic has a payout ratio of 1,454.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.1%.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 324,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

