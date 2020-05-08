Potlatchdeltic Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.
Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Potlatchdeltic has a payout ratio of 1,454.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.1%.
NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 324,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
