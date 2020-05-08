Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Up 8% Following Dividend Announcement

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)’s stock price shot up 8% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.60, 730,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 449,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

