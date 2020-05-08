Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:PXXLF remained flat at $$6.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Poxel has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

