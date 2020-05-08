PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

PPD stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,780. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PPD’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Sharbaugh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

