Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price Up 32.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) shot up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $34.39, 1,552,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 317% from the average session volume of 372,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pra Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

