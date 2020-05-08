PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target Cut to $23.00

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 257.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRDSY. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

PRDSY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.