Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CFO Buys $196,000.00 in Stock

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CFO Andrew S. Klaus bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00.

PLPC stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

