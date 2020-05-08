Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Premier stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 524,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,043. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 69.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 37.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

