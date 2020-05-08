Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.284-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.18.

PINC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 1,071,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,501. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 69.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

