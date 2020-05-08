Primo Water Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

PRMW traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,352. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

