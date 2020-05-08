Private Vista LLC Acquires Shares of 145,389 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Vista LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 14,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,984. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

