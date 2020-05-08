Private Vista LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Private Vista LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Vista LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 599,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,919. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

