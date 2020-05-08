Private Vista LLC Buys 12,929 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 23.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 13.5% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 209.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.9% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 8,187,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,744,670. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

