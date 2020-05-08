Private Vista LLC Buys 2,187 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,701 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.