Private Vista LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 20,445,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.