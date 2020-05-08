Private Vista LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Vista LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,220,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,580. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

