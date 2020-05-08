Private Vista LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Vista LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,329. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.43. 9,236,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.