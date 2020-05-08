Private Vista LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Vista LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,235,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,543. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

