Private Vista LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.