Private Vista LLC Invests $210,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,484,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,131,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

