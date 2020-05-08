Private Vista LLC Invests $3.06 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 1,972,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

