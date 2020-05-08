Private Vista LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Vista LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,320. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.