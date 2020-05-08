Private Vista LLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.