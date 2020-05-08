Private Vista LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Vista LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SCHG traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. 334,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,710. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

