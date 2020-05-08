Private Vista LLC Purchases New Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 570,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,799. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

