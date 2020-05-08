Private Vista LLC Purchases Shares of 140,482 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Vista LLC owned 0.56% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

QAI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 152,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,875. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

