Private Vista LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Private Vista LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Vista LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,587 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,945.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 318,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 216,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.03.

