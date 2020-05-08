Private Vista LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Vista LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 52,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $75.09. 7,870,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

