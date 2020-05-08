Private Vista LLC Sells 266 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Vista LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 2,191,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.