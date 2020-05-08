Private Vista LLC Sells 284 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Vista LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.65. The stock had a trading volume of 851,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,337. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.72. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

