Private Vista LLC Sells 292,991 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Vista LLC owned 4.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

