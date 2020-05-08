Private Vista LLC Sells 75,777 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 93,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 180,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

