Private Vista LLC Takes $36,000 Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 162,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,651. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

