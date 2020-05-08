Private Vista LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $77.48. 10,535,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,410,010. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

