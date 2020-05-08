Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.75, 503,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 647,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.
In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,304 shares of company stock worth $2,302,321.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
