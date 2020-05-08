Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.75, 503,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 647,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,304 shares of company stock worth $2,302,321.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

