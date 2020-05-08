Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $132.40, 814,387 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 675,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,228 shares of company stock worth $7,537,020. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

