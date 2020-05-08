PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. PROS updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.22)-(0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 419,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

Get PROS alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.