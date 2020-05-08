Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

