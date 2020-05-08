Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Q BioMed

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Q BioMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

QBIO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 52,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.75.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

