Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Reduced by Wedbush

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 5,538,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

