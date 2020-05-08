QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of QCR worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 25,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.15. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

