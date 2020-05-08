QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

